



The testing and qualification of the RCS thrusters is a crucial step towards the orbital launch of Vikram-1





New Delhi: Skyroot Aerospace has successfully tested and qualified its Reaction Control System (RCS) for the Vikram-1 rocket. The RCS system can correct or adjust the trajectory of the launch vehicle during the flight. Four Raman Engines were fired in pairs to check both positive and negative rolls. The RCS executed a total of 65 pulses during the test, with each pulse ranging in duration between 60 and 1,200 milliseconds. Validating the avionics and propulsion systems on the RCS module are a crucial step in getting the Vikram-1 ready for its first orbital flight.





Skyroot Aerospace is one of the slew of NewSpace start-ups being mentored and handheld by ISRO, and has been access to ISRO facilities to test and develop its fleet of private launch vehicles, built specifically to cater to the burgeoning demand for deploying nanosatellites, microsatellites and picosatellites. Cofounder of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Chandana says, “Witnessing this moment alongside our incredible team, who’ve poured years into this milestone, has been nothing short of amazing. The thrill of the powerful pulses and the synchronized sound of each firing was exhilarating. Seeing this test executed flawlessly, especially on the first attempt, is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise.”





Development of The Vikram-1





Skyroot Aerospace was the first private start-up in India to launch its own rocket, with the Vikram-S lifting off from Sriharikota in November 2022. The first orbital flight of the Vikram-1 was expected in early 2024, with the goal of establishing a regular launch cadence of a Vikram-1 flight every quarter. However, these plans have been delayed by at least a few months.





