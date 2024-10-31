



Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, is visiting India from October 31 to November 3, 2024, to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.





His itinerary includes significant meetings with Indian officials, particularly with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on November 2 in New Delhi.





During his visit, Sangiampongsa is expected to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring areas of mutual interest. On November 1, he will have various engagements in the Indian capital before his meeting with Jaishankar.





This visit underscores the ongoing commitment of both countries to foster cooperation and dialogue on regional and international issues.







