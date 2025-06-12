



An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on the afternoon of June 12, 2025. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members, and was heavily fuelled for its long-haul journey to London.





The flight departed around 1:47 pm, slightly delayed from its scheduled departure. Within minutes of take-off, the aircraft was seen flying unusually low and struggling to gain altitude. At approximately 1:38 pm, the plane crashed into a hostel for doctors of a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area, resulting in a massive explosion and a fireball, with thick black smoke visible from a distance. The impact caused significant destruction, with debris piercing the walls of the hostel’s dining hall, and tragically, five students inside lost their lives.





Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion as the aircraft hit the ground. Video footage captured the plane's final moments, showing its failed attempt to climb before slamming into the ground. The crash occurred at a very low altitude—825 feet—after the pilot had sent out a mayday call. There was no further response from the cockpit after this distress signal.





Emergency services, including local fire brigades, ambulances, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), responded quickly. The intensity of the blaze, fueled by the aircraft's full tanks, posed significant challenges to rescue operations. At least two dozen ambulances were dispatched, and a green corridor was established to expedite the transfer of injured individuals to nearby hospitals.





Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport were suspended until further notice to facilitate rescue and investigation efforts. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the launch of a formal investigation, with technical teams from Boeing expected to assist in determining the cause of the crash.





Air India confirmed the incident and expressed "profound sorrow" for the loss, emphasizing that their primary focus is on supporting affected families and assisting emergency response teams. An emergency center and support teams have been set up for families seeking information.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the tragedy as "heartbreaking beyond words," and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated he is personally monitoring the situation, directing all agencies to act swiftly and in coordination. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also issued instructions for immediate rescue and medical relief efforts.





This crash marks the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, an aircraft known for its advanced technology and strong safety record. The incident is one of the worst aviation disasters in India in recent years, with casualties feared both on board and on the ground.





Authorities are currently focused on rescue and relief operations, with the DGCA and Boeing technical teams set to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the crash. More updates are expected as officials verify details and continue their response efforts.





The Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is a major aviation tragedy, resulting in significant loss of life and sparking a large-scale emergency response. The cause remains under investigation, with all agencies mobilized to provide relief and determine what led to the catastrophic failure shortly after take-off.





