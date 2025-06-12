



Following Operation Sindoor, during which India reportedly used BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to devastating effect against Pakistani airbases and military infrastructure, Pakistan has been left urgently seeking ways to defend itself against this advanced threat.





While India has not officially confirmed the use of BrahMos in the operation, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly acknowledged that its airbases were struck by the missile, underscoring the severity of the challenge posed by India’s precision strike capabilities.





Disappointment With Chinese Air Defence





Pakistan’s existing Chinese-supplied air defence systems—specifically the HQ-9 and HQ-16—proved ineffective during the conflict. These systems failed to intercept Indian drones and missiles, and were reportedly unable to counter the BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missile with a speed of Mach 2.8–3 and a range approaching 400 km in its latest variants. This operational failure has led Islamabad to look beyond its traditional defence partner, China, in search of a more effective solution.





Exploring German Engineering: IRIS-T SLM





Pakistan is now considering the acquisition of Germany’s IRIS-T SLM air defence system, developed by Diehl Defence. The IRIS-T SLM has gained international attention for its performance in Ukraine, where it has successfully intercepted over 60 incoming missiles, including the Russian P-800 Oniks—a missile with flight characteristics similar to the BrahMos.





The IRIS-T SLM system is a medium-range, modular, surface-launched missile platform with a range of approximately 40 km and a 360-degree engagement capability. It uses advanced radar, an operations centre, and multiple launchers, and is designed to counter a variety of aerial threats, including supersonic cruise missiles.





The system’s effectiveness was highlighted in Ukraine, where it reportedly achieved a near-99% interception rate in saturation attack scenarios, neutralising multiple cruise missiles in single engagements. This track record has made it an attractive option for Pakistan, which urgently needs a credible deterrent against India’s BrahMos.





Complications: Indo-German Defence Ties





However, Pakistan’s pursuit of the IRIS-T SLM is complicated by growing Indo-German defence cooperation. Diehl Defence, the manufacturer of IRIS-T, is already engaged in major projects with Indian partners, including the supply of Interactive Defence and Attack Systems (IDAS) for Indian Navy submarines and a strategic partnership with Reliance Defence to produce advanced precision-guided munitions in India. This deepening defence relationship between Germany and India could make it diplomatically and commercially challenging for Pakistan to acquire the IRIS-T SLM system.





Economic Strains And Defence Priorities





Pakistan’s renewed focus on advanced air defence comes amid severe economic hardship. Nearly 45% of its population lives below the poverty line, and 16% in extreme poverty. Despite this, the government has recently increased defence spending by 20% while cutting overall expenditure by 7% and scrapping development projects worth nearly 1,000 billion Pakistani Rupees. This defence prioritisation follows the securing of a $1 billion IMF loan and $800 million from the Asian Development Bank.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor and the use of BrahMos missiles have exposed critical vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s air defence network, prompting a strategic shift away from Chinese systems toward advanced Western technology. While the German IRIS-T SLM system has demonstrated effectiveness against similar threats, Pakistan’s ability to procure it is uncertain due to Germany’s expanding defence ties with India and Pakistan’s own economic constraints. The situation underscores the evolving security dynamics in South Asia and the significant impact of advanced missile technology on regional military planning and alliances.





Based On A NDTV Report







