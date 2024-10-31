



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval recently engaged in a significant telephonic conversation with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, on October 31, 2024. This dialogue underscored the evolving nature of India-US relations, which have increasingly been characterized as a global strategic partnership.





During their discussion, Doval and Sullivan welcomed the progress made in bilateral ties, emphasizing their commitment to shared democratic values and mutual interests. They addressed a variety of topics, including stability in the Indo-Pacific region, which remains a focal point for both nations given the current geopolitical dynamics.





The conversation also highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in critical areas such as:





Clean energy supply chains Defence cooperation Technology sectors





Both leaders recognized the importance of working together to tackle global challenges and reaffirmed their dedication to expanding cooperation across various domains. This includes ongoing efforts under initiatives like the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), which aims to deepen technological collaboration between the two countries.





Doval's proactive engagement with Sullivan reflects India's strategic approach to fortifying its international partnerships, particularly in light of recent tensions related to regional security issues. The discussions are part of a broader context where both nations are seeking to align their interests and enhance stability in an increasingly complex global landscape.







