



Two ITBP personnel were killed and two policemen injured in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The incident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation involving ITBP, BSF, and District Reserve Guard. The injured personnel were hospitalized, and two ITBP members succumbed to injuries.





Earlier, on Friday, Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police said that at least 38 cadres of Naxals were gunned down in an encounter that recently took place at the forest of Abujhmad close to Dantewada-Narayanpur border.





As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.





The eliminated naxals were collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.62 crore. Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres. said the statement, adding that the bodies of 29 cadres have been handed over to their relatives. All the 38 Naxals killed in the encounter have been identified, the statement said.





