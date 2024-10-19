



Srinagar: With opposition parties accusing National Conference (NC) of making U-turn from the original objective of restoring Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said all efforts will be made to get back what has been snatched from the people.





A day after NC won the majority of the seats in assembly polls, Omar said that the expectation of getting Article 370 reinstated under the same Central government that scrapped the former state's special status would be ‘foolishness’.





“We are a UT (Union Territory) but don’t be annoyed. We will get back what has been snatched from us,” he said while addressing party workers in Jammu.





Omar Abdullah-led government passed a resolution in its first cabinet meeting calling for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, but remained silent on its election promise of fighting for restoration of Article 370 which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.





His father and NC President Farooq Abdullah also downplayed the immediate need to restore Article 370, emphasizing instead that addressing people’s everyday problems is the top priority.





However, opposition parties have criticised the move, terming it a “U-turn”, saying NC was “scaling down” from the original objective of restoring Article 370.





Putting criticism aside Omar said winning elections was an easy thing but a “real task begins now.” “We have to minimise the peoples’ miseries and reduce the gap between people and the government,” he said, adding that “We have to serve people and resolve their issues.”





Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the NC chose a Hindu deputy chief minister from Jammu region to “give reply to those who used to target us by saying that NC is a party of dynasties only.”





“What will they say today. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary has no relation with me and my family,” he said. “Making Deputy CM was not a compulsion for me. My only motive was to convey to the people of Jammu that they have equal share in government as that of Kashmir. Today, we have a CM and Deputy CM from the same party. This is a reply to those who used to say that NC is a party for Muslims.”





