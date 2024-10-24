



United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his approval of the recent agreement between India and China aimed at de-escalating tensions along their disputed border. This development follows a history of military confrontations, particularly the deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley in 2020, which significantly strained relations between the two nations.





In a briefing, Guterres emphasized the importance of fostering "good neighbourly relations" between India and China, highlighting that positive engagement is crucial for regional stability and peace. He noted that the UN supports any efforts that contribute to peaceful resolutions of conflicts and encourages both countries to continue dialogue and cooperation.





The agreement reached by India and China includes provisions for "patrolling arrangements" intended to facilitate disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has been a flashpoint for military tensions. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that this agreement signifies the completion of the disengagement process, allowing both nations to resume patrolling in certain areas that had been contentious since 2020.





During a recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazakhstan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stable and amicable relations. They agreed to schedule further discussions among senior officials to address ongoing issues related to their long-standing border disputes.





Overall, Guterres' welcome of this agreement reflects a broader hope for improved diplomatic ties between these two significant Asian powers, which could have positive implications not only for regional security but also for global peace efforts.







