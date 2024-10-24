



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has recently expressed strong criticism of Canada, particularly regarding its handling of threats against Indian officials, which he characterized as a case of "cleverly worded threats" disguised under the guise of "freedom of speech." This remark comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, primarily triggered by allegations surrounding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.





Jaishankar articulated his frustration during the NDTV World Summit, highlighting what he sees as a stark inconsistency in how Canada applies its principles of free speech. He stated:





When India raises concerns about threats directed at its diplomats and leaders, Canada's response is often framed as an issue of freedom of speech.





In contrast, he pointed out that if an Indian journalist makes a benign comment about the demeanour of the Canadian High Commissioner, it is labelled as "foreign interference."





Jaishankar emphasized that this perceived double standard undermines diplomatic relations and reflects a broader inconsistency in Canada's approach to international diplomacy. He remarked, "Even double standards are mild words for it," indicating his belief that Canada's actions are hypocritical and selective.





Concerns Over Extremism And Security





Jaishankar also linked Canada's leniency towards certain groups to the broader issue of security for Indian diplomats. He accused Canada of providing a safe haven for individuals who threaten Indian officials while simultaneously allowing its diplomats to operate freely in India under the pretext of gathering information. He stated:





Canadian diplomats have been allowed to profile individuals and gather intelligence on India's military and police without facing similar scrutiny. This disparity raises serious concerns about the safety and security of Indian representatives abroad.





Diplomatic Fallout





The diplomatic rift has intensified following Canada's accusations against Indian diplomats regarding their alleged involvement in Nijjar's murder. In response to these claims, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its own High Commissioner from Canada. Jaishankar noted that such actions reflect a significant deterioration in relations between the two nations, which were once considered stable.





Jaishankar's remarks underscore deep-seated frustrations regarding perceived hypocrisy in Canada's application of free speech principles, particularly when it comes to threats against Indian officials. His statements highlight a critical moment in India-Canada relations, marked by accusations, diplomatic expulsions, and heightened tensions surrounding issues of national security and sovereignty.







