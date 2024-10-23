



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, on October 23, 2024, in Melbourne to discuss enhancing cooperation in the education sector. This meeting is part of Pradhan's three-day visit to Australia, emphasizing the significance of education as a core element of the India-Australia bilateral relationship.





During the discussions, both ministers highlighted the transformative power of a robust education system, with Clare stating that it can change not just individual lives but entire nations as well. Pradhan reiterated that cooperation in education is pivotal for strengthening ties between India and Australia, focusing on critical areas such as skill development and research collaboration.





This meeting underscores the ongoing commitment of both countries to foster educational exchanges and partnerships, which are seen as essential for mutual growth and development.







