



Washington: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday on the sidelines of the India-US CEO Forum.





Goyal said that they discussed on prospects of tech and research and development collaboration in various sectors.





In a post on X, he said, "Held a productive meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, over lunch on the sidelines of the India-US CEO Forum. Our discussions focused on prospects of tech and R&D collaboration in critical sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, telecom, AI and clean energy. We also discussed opportunities for US investments in upcoming 20 industrial cities in India to foster mutual growth."





Goyal commenced his four-day visit to the United States on September 30. He began the tour with discussions with existing and potential US investors highlighting to them the avenues for cooperation in various sectors, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.





Piyush Goyal held one-to-one interactions with top investors such as Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, KKR co-founder and co-executive chairman Henry R Kravis and Warburg Pincus president Timothy F Geithner in New York, in a bid to boost American investments in India.





On Day-1, Goyal chaired a roundtable discussion with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin in New York organized by the Consulate General of India. The interaction session allowed the young entrepreneurs to articulate their views on the business landscape of India and provide suggestions for reforms.





In his remarks, Goyal emphasized on the transformative reforms undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has propelled India's remarkable growth over the past decade. He invited American companies to leverage India's unmatched scale and take advantage of the "Make in India" initiative, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and quality production.





In Washington, the minister also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.





In a post on X, he said, "Tributes to the one who walked a path less taken! Mahatma Gandhiji's ideals continue to be a beacon of hope for the world."





