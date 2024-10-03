



EAM Jaishankar held separate meetings with his US counterpart Antony Blinken and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Jaishankar and Blinken met on Tuesday to discuss regional and global challenges.





On Wednesday, Jaishankar posted on X: “Great meeting with Sullivan. As always, a productive conversation on bilateral cooperation and good insights into global politics.” Sullivan and Indian NSA Ajit Doval co-chair the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). It last met in June. On the Jaishankar-Blinken meet, the US State Department said: “The two sides discussed their ongoing commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, closely coordinating on regional and global challenges and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies”.





It said the US and India were working to address regional and global challenges. It quoted Blinken as saying: “Jaishankar and I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity.” At the discussions, Blinken acknowledged Modi’s visit to Ukraine in August, reiterating the significance of achieving “a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said.





Discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, Jaishankar added.





