



Amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions, India has warned its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. In an advisory to its citizens, the government also warned Indians already residing in Iran to "remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.





In a travel advisory, India said that it was "closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region".





"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," added the advisory.





This advisory comes as tensions between Israel and Iran reach new heights and as Tehran launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli territory. In its second direct attack on Israel in history, Iran on Tuesday (Oct 1) launched 200 missiles, including hypersonic weapons. The massive attack sent civilians into shelters and prompted many countries in the region to shut their airspace.





This was Iran's second attack since April. Most of the attacks were intercepted by Iran's advanced defence systems, however Israeli medics reported that two people were injured by shrapnel.





In retaliation, Israel early on Wednesday (Oct 2) bombarded Lebanese strongholds of Iran ally Hezbollah in south Beirut, with heavy strikes.





Israel Vows Revenge





Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, has vowed that Iran will "pay" for its attack.





"Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," he said, adding, "Whoever attacks us, we attack them."





Israel since last week has been heavily bombarding Lebanon, particularly the south, saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites.





Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was at the command-and-control centre monitoring the interception of Iranian missiles, also vowed vengeance.





"Iran has not learned a simple lesson -- those who attack the state of Israel, pay a heavy price," he said in a statement.





(With Inputs From Agencies)












