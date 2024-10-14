



New Delhi: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum began in Delhi on Sunday with a meeting between the Board of Directors and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a statement by the USISP Forum said.





Jaishankar, in conversation with John T Chambers highlighted key ways to strengthen US-India strategic and economic ties, the statement said.





In a post on X, the USISPF said, "We are excited to kick off the USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi with a productive meeting between our Board of Directors and S Jaishankar, the Hon. Minister of External Affairs, Government of India. In a fireside chat with USISPF Chairman John T Chambers, Jaishankar highlighted key ways to strengthen US-India strategic and economic ties, emphasizing the natural synergy between the two nations. He also underscored policy continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and outlined significant opportunities for American investors. Jaishankar encouraged Board members to support the "PM's Internship Scheme" to enhance employability, equip youth with the tools they need to thrive, and foster a skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges."





This summit follows on the heels of PM Modi's successful visit to the United States for the Sixth Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations General Assembly.





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) aims to create a powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership.





"The USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 offers a vital platform to strengthen the dynamic strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. Key priorities will include enhancing supply chains, boosting semiconductor investment, advancing AI and next-gen technologies, bolstering defence ties, promoting clean energy, and expanding bilateral trade. Both democracies remain committed to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release stated.





The summit will bring together senior cabinet ministers, USISPF's Board Delegation, global business leaders, and key policymakers for high-level discussions on strengthening trade, defence, technology, education, energy, start-ups, healthcare and people-to-people ties.





The day-long summit will feature sessions with prominent leaders including Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Nara Lokesh, Minister of Human Resources Development; IT Electronics & Communication; RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence; S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; and Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.





