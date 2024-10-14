



NEW DELHI: Continuing with the multi-nation Long Range Training Deployment in the Persian Gulf, Indian Naval Ship (INS) TIR and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera of First Training Squadron (1TS) reached the Port of Manama, Bahrain on Saturday.





As per the Indian Navy, the visit is "Aimed at enhancing naval cooperation and augmenting interoperability, Indian Navy is set to engage with the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) on various domains of maritime ops and best-shared practices."





Professional interactions, cross ship visits, joint training sessions, yoga sessions, band concerts, friendly sports fixtures, social interactions and community welfare activities are planned during the port call. The sea trainees of the Indian Navy will be visiting various training facilities and establishments of RBNF, the Navy added.





Further, a coordination meeting between the operational teams of both the Navies towards planning and conduct of a Maritime Partnership Exercise is also scheduled. Significantly, training interaction with the partners of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) as part of cooperative engagement and reaffirming maritime security in the region will also feature during the visit, said the IN.





CMF happens to be a 46-nation voluntary naval partnership. In 2022 India joined the multilateral Combined Maritime Force (CMF) based in Bahrain, as an Associate Partner. It was aimed at strengthening cooperation in regional security in the Western Indian Ocean.





In another port visit, INS Shardul of 1TS entered Port Rashid, Dubai at UAE. During the visit, the ship will engage with the UAE Navy on multiple training activities and harbour interactions. The deployment of 1TS to Bahrain and UAE is aimed not only at exposing the sea trainees towards various Naval training activities but also endeavours to further the socio-political, military and maritime linkages.





While the visit is indicative of growing defence relations of India with Bahrain and UAE boosting maritime security cooperation and enhanced synergy amongst the Navies, it has followed a strategic course of voyage in the area. Tir, Shardul and Veera also touched Muscat, Oman on 05 October 24. The port call further signifies the strengthening of existing defence relations between India and Oman in the maritime domain and engagement with Royal Navy of Oman on various aspects of maritime security and interoperability, including harbour interactions and joint exercises.





In the last ten years, this is the third visit of 1TS to Muscat, Oman. These interactions play a key role in consolidating gains in Naval cooperation and keeping the existing partnerships between both Navies. The Oman leg was after the ships' visited Iran.





Interestingly, while the west Asian region was volatile, the three ships as part of the First Training Squadron (1TS) visited the port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran as part of long-range training deployment in the Persian Gulf. As per the Indian Navy, the visit signified "a vital step in strengthening maritime cooperative engagement and fostering mutual understanding."





During the visit, the ships engaged in activities aimed at enhancing maritime security and interoperability between the Indian Navy and IRI Navy. Professional exchanges, cross-training visits, wreath laying, friendly sports fixtures and Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) are planned during the ship's stay.





The areas of exercise were spread around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman which ultimately connects to the Arabian Sea. These hold significance for global trade and maritime security.





On a wider level, keeping overall security and safety, in response to the rise in maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy in December 2023 substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/ North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels. It touched around 12 warships.





The Indian Navy has been conducting Mission Based Deployments in the area since 2008 thus have enhanced the naval presence across the region. This has enabled New Delhi to respond quickly to the requirements of its own and other countries, as a responsible maritime power.





Agencies







