



Algiers: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Algiers, Algeria, on the first leg of her three-nation visit, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian President to visit the country.





Upon arrival, she was warmly received by President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboun.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared some pictures about her arrival on X and wrote, President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Algiers to a ceremonial welcome on the first leg of her 3 nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria. In a special gesture, President was warmly received by President @TebbouneAmadjid of Algeria.





Murmu also shared a post on X after her arrival and stated, "President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Algiers, Algeria on the first leg of her three nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria. At the airport, the President was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, as a special gesture. Other members of the cabinet were also present. The President was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome."





President Murmu will be on a visit to three African nations; Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi from October 13-19, the Ministry of External Affairs said on October 9.





Sharing a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle stated, "President Droupadi Murmu departs for her State visits to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations."





The President will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders and will interact with the Indian diaspora.





Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs also shared about the President's departure.





Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Deepening India-Africa special ties. President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for a 3 country State visit to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi."





During her visit, President Murmu will be attending an Indian community reception on October 13. On October 14, she will pay her respects at the Maqam Echahid monument, which was made in honour of the people who were killed during the Algerian War of Independence.





Following this, she will have a tete-a-tete with President Tebboune, followed by delegation-level talks and a banquet hosted in her honour.





She will also address the Algeria-India Economic Forum on that day.The President will address the India-Algeria Economic Forum and the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University.





She will also inaugurate the India Corner at Hamma Garden at Jardin d'essai. She will also be inaugurating an India centre at the Hamma Botanical Garden by planting a sapling from India.





In the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will arrive in Mauritania on October 16. This is also the first time for someone at such a high level from India to visit the African nation since its independence in 1960.





Following her arrival, she will be holding a tete-a-tete with the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, following which they will be signing four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to culture, foreign office institutions, foreign office consultation and visa waiver agreements for diplomatic and official passport holders.





She will also address the Indian community there.President Murmu will land in Malawi on October 17, at the invitation of the President of Malawi. She will also hold a tete-a-tete with him.





Following this, President Murmu will address a business event and will also meet with the Indian diaspora there. Three MoUs on youth affairs, sports and cultural exchange will also be signed between the two countries. President Murmu will depart for India from Malawi on October 19.





