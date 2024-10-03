



Washington: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin issued a statement condemning Iran's act of aggression against Israel.





On Wednesday, Austin stated that the US would always defend its forces and interests in the Middle East, and would continue to support the defence of Israel and its regional partners.





In a post on X, he said, "Yesterday, US forces in the Middle East intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran toward Israel, as we fulfilled our commitment to partner with Israel in its defence. We condemn this outrageous act of aggression by Iran and urge them to halt any further attacks, including those from their proxy terrorist groups. We will never hesitate to protect our forces and interests in the Middle East, and to support the defence of Israel and our partners in the region."





In his statement, Austin reiterated, "Today, US forces in the Middle East intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran toward Israel as we upheld our commitment to defend Israel. We strongly condemn this act of aggression by Iran and call on them to cease any further attacks, including from their proxy groups. We remain steadfast in protecting our forces, our interests, and the defence of Israel and our regional partners."





Austin expressed pride in the efforts of US troops who assisted in Israel's defence.





"I am immensely proud of the skill and bravery of the US troops who helped save lives today from Iran's assault and who continue to support Israel's defence while preventing a broader conflict. Our forces are positioned to protect US personnel and partners in the Middle East, and the Department retains significant capabilities to defend our people, provide further support for Israel's self-defence, and deter further escalation. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and consult with our allies and partners," he added.





According to a statement by the Israel Defence Forces, Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at Israel on October 1, targeting civilian areas and endangering lives.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







