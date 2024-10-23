



During the BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for stronger economic cooperation among member nations and called for greater representation of the Global South in international governance. He stated that the BRICS countries should take a leading role in reforming the international financial architecture to better reflect the current global economy, highlighting the urgency of such reforms amidst changing geopolitical dynamics.





Promoting deeper financial cooperation and enhancing the connectivity of financial infrastructures among BRICS nations.





Encouraging collaboration in innovative technologies and sustainable practices.





Xi confirmed that BRICS would invite more partner countries to join, responding to significant interest from nations in the Global South.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with Xi during the summit, echoed these sentiments by stressing that BRICS represents a substantial portion of the world's population and economy. He highlighted the importance of trading in local currencies and facilitating easier cross-border payments to strengthen economic ties within the grouping.





Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked on the growing interest from over 30 countries wishing to join BRICS, suggesting a shift towards a more multipolar world order that recognizes the voices and needs of developing nations.







