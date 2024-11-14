



In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a local court has declared 14 individuals as proclaimed offenders due to their suspected hiding in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK). This decision was made public on November 23, 2024, following the identification of the accused, which includes a couple and several residents from the village of Larkuti.





The terrorists named are Mohd Aslam, Hakam Jaan (his wife), Sobhat Ali, Mohd Sharief, Mohd Iqbal, and Noorani.





The court's ruling allows law enforcement to take necessary actions to bring these individuals to justice. This declaration is part of ongoing efforts to address security concerns in the region, particularly related to terrorism and cross-border activities.



