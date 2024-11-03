



The third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, AustraHind 2024, concluded on November 21, 2024, at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, Maharashtra. This two-week exercise, which ran from November 8 to 21, aimed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of both nations.





The closing ceremony was attended by Major General KTG Krishnan from the Indian Army and Major General David Thomae from the Australian Army. Both leaders emphasized the importance of mutual learning and shared best practices during the exercise.





The exercise included various combat scenarios such as raiding hostile targets and administering combat first aid. A significant portion involved a validation exercise where troops engaged in simulated operations against rebel forces in a semi-urban setting. Activities included establishing a temporary operating base, creating an intelligence grid, heliborne operations, and hostage rescue missions.





Beyond military training, participants engaged in cultural activities, including visits to historic sites like Sinhagad Fort and the National Defence Academy in Pune. These experiences aimed to foster camaraderie and understanding between the two forces.





The exercise underscores the growing defense ties between India and Australia, reflecting both countries' commitment to regional security and stability. Major General Thomae noted that working together revealed profound similarities at the soldier level, enhancing operational effectiveness.





The AustraHind series began in 2022 and is set to continue annually, alternating between India and Australia. The next iteration is scheduled to take place in Australia in 2025, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations' militaries.







