



Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has been indicted in the United States on multiple charges, including bribery and securities fraud. The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced a five-count indictment against him and several associates, accusing them of orchestrating a scheme to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts. This indictment was unsealed on November 20, 2024, in New York and is part of a broader investigation into alleged fraudulent activities involving the Adani Group.





The charges include conspiracy to commit bribery, securities fraud, and wire fraud. The indictment claims that Adani and his associates misled U.S. investors about the company's compliance with anti-corruption laws while raising more than $3 billion in capital.





Prosecutors allege that between 2020 and 2024, Adani's group engaged in a systematic bribery scheme aimed at securing contracts from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The contracts were expected to yield significant profits over two decades.





Following the indictment, shares of Adani Group companies plummeted, resulting in a loss of approximately $28 billion in market value. The fallout has raised concerns among investors regarding the future of the conglomerate.





The indictment has sparked a political firestorm in India, with opposition leaders accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting Adani. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the allegations, emphasizing the need for accountability. The ruling party has countered these claims by highlighting that many states involved in the allegations are governed by opposition parties.





In response to the indictment, the White House reaffirmed its confidence in U.S.-India relations, stating that both nations are capable of navigating this crisis. Officials emphasized that despite these legal challenges facing Adani, the broader relationship remains strong and resilient.





Adani faces significant legal challenges ahead, including potential extradition issues if he does not return to the U.S. voluntarily. The case is expected to unfold over the coming months as legal proceedings commence.







