



Ruhul Amin, Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, participated in the 3rd North East Export Promotional Meet held at the Nedfi House in Guwahati. During this event, he highlighted the significant economic progress India has made over the past decade, attributing much of this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.





Amin noted that under Modi, India's economy has experienced remarkable growth, expanding by nearly 90% compared to a global economic growth of only 35% during the same period. This statement reflects broader sentiments expressed by Modi himself, who emphasized that India is crafting a unique success story and is on a path of sustainable growth driven by reforms and innovation.





The Assistant High Commissioner's remarks underscore the growing economic ties between India and Bangladesh, particularly in the context of regional cooperation and trade enhancement initiatives.







