



On November 15, 2024, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India announced that it had charged six individuals from Tamil Nadu with promoting the violent secession of Kashmir. These individuals allegedly sought to establish an Islamic caliphate in India and were accused of receiving military assistance from a group known as Nusra, which is linked to Pakistan.





The NIA's statement indicated that these men were involved in radicalising youth and facilitating support for violent terrorist movements aimed at Kashmir's secession from India. The case initially stemmed from investigations by the Tamil Nadu Police, highlighting concerns over growing separatist sentiments within the state.





This development has sparked significant political controversy, with implications for regional stability and national security. The situation is reminiscent of historical tensions in Tamil Nadu related to language imposition and regional autonomy, which have previously led to violent agitations against central government policies.







