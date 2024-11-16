



India and Pakistan's Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), established in 1960, is increasingly under scrutiny amid ongoing power cuts in Kashmir and rising tensions over water resource management. The treaty governs the sharing of waters from six rivers in the Indus basin, allocating control of three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India and three western rivers (Indus, Chenab, Jhelum) to Pakistan. However, the treaty's relevance is being questioned due to environmental changes, demographic shifts, and unresolved disputes over hydroelectric projects.





On September 18, 2023, India issued a formal notice to Pakistan seeking to modify the IWT. This request was based on "fundamental and unforeseen changes" in circumstances, including environmental challenges and population growth. India argues that the current terms disproportionately favor Pakistan, which controls approximately 80% of the water resources under the treaty.





Central to the ongoing tensions are India's Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. Pakistan has raised objections, claiming these projects violate the IWT by potentially restricting water flow. This has led to multiple requests for arbitration at international forums, which India has contested, preferring to resolve issues through bilateral discussions.





Criticisms of The Treaty





Critics argue that the IWT is outdated and does not account for modern water management practices or climate change impacts. The treaty primarily addresses surface water but neglects groundwater management and does not provide adequate mechanisms for dispute resolution. As a result, both countries have accused each other of exploiting ambiguities within the treaty.





The increasing frequency of droughts and floods exacerbated by climate change has heightened the stakes surrounding water resource management in the region. Experts suggest that the IWT needs to evolve to address these environmental realities and facilitate cooperative management of shared resources.





Implications of Potential Changes





Modifying or abrogating the IWT could escalate geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The treaty has historically served as a stabilizing factor amidst broader conflicts; changes could risk reigniting hostilities over water rights.





The World Bank's role as a mediator may be complicated if India pursues unilateral changes to the treaty. This could undermine its credibility as an impartial facilitator in future negotiations.





Conclusion





The Indus Waters Treaty stands at a critical juncture as both nations navigate complex political landscapes and pressing environmental challenges. While India seeks to reassess its terms, Pakistan remains firm in its opposition to perceived violations of its rights under the treaty. The path forward will require careful negotiation to maintain stability in a region where water resources are increasingly contested amidst broader geopolitical tensions.







