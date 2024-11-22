



The Indian Army's procurement of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) marks a significant step in revitalizing its stalled artillery modernization program. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the Army's firepower and operational readiness, particularly in light of recent geopolitical tensions.





The ATAGS, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, is a 155 mm/52 calibre towed artillery system. It is designed to replace older artillery systems currently in service. The gun has undergone extensive field trials, successfully completing all evaluations as of May 2022, and is expected to be inducted into service with an order for 307 units by FY2025.





The ATAGS boasts impressive range capabilities, with the ability to strike targets at distances exceeding 45 km using specialized ammunition. It has been rigorously tested in various terrains, including high-altitude areas and deserts, demonstrating its operational readiness. The system is designed to withstand harsh conditions, making it suitable for deployment in challenging environments such as those along the India-China border.





Recent reports indicate that Bharat Forge has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract valued at approximately ₹7,000 crore (around $840 million) for the ATAGS. The contract is expected to be split between Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems in a 60:40 ratio. This procurement follows a significant tender issued for 400 towed gun systems, emphasizing the Army's commitment to enhancing its artillery capabilities with indigenous technology.





The ATAGS deal is seen as a crucial kickstart to the Indian Army's long-stalled artillery modernization program, which has faced criticism for slow progress over the past two decades. According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), only 8% of the planned 2,800 artillery guns have been acquired under the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP) initiated in 1999. The successful procurement of ATAGS could help address these shortfalls and improve overall combat readiness.





The acquisition of ATAGS is not just about enhancing firepower; it also reflects India's strategic shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly with China, have underscored the necessity for advanced artillery systems that can provide a tactical advantage on the battlefield. The Indian Army's focus on modernizing its artillery capabilities aligns with broader defence objectives amidst evolving security challenges in the region.





The impending deal for ATAGS represents a pivotal moment for the Indian Army's modernization efforts, potentially transforming its artillery capabilities and reinforcing its operational readiness in a rapidly changing security landscape.







