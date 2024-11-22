



Indian astronauts are currently undergoing rigorous training in preparation for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). This training is part of a collaborative effort involving NASA, SpaceX, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been designated as the primary astronaut for the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, with Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair serving as his backup.





The astronauts began their intensive training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston in August 2024 and have also received hands-on experience at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.





The training includes familiarization with the Dragon spacecraft's systems, emergency protocols, and operational procedures. Astronauts have participated in simulations that cover docking and undocking manoeuvres, preparing them for real-time operations in space.





The training emphasizes handling emergencies and performing critical system checks to ensure astronauts are well-prepared for any unforeseen circumstances during their mission.





Shukla is expected to conduct various scientific experiments aboard the ISS, contributing to both Indian and global research efforts. This includes technology demonstrations and outreach activities aimed at enhancing India's capabilities in human spaceflight.





The Ax-4 mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than spring 2025, utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule. This mission marks a significant milestone for India's Gaganyaan program, representing its first human presence on the ISS since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984. The astronauts will spend approximately 10 to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting experiments across multiple scientific disciplines.





This training initiative highlights a growing partnership between India and the United States in space exploration. It not only enhances India's human spaceflight capabilities but also strengthens international cooperation in scientific research and technology development. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has reaffirmed the commitment to support Indian astronauts through this training program, emphasizing its importance for future missions.





Gaganyaan mission represents a pivotal step for India as it aims to join the elite group of nations capable of human spaceflight, showcasing its growing ambitions in space exploration.







