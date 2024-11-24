



Aartech Solonics Limited has successfully developed an Adaptive Alternate Power Module (AAPM) for military vehicles, in collaboration with the Indian Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps (EME) and IIT Mumbai. This innovative technology aims to enhance the operational efficiency of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) and artillery systems, including the K9 Vajra howitzer.





The AAPM provides regulated direct current (DC) power to military vehicles without the need to activate the main engine. This capability allows for power delivery tailored to the operational load, which can significantly improve fuel efficiency and reduce wear on the engine.





By eliminating the necessity of running the main engine for auxiliary power, the AAPM extends engine life by up to 20% during operations such as gun firing. This is particularly advantageous in combat scenarios where stealth and reduced heat signatures are crucial.





The module is designed to function effectively in extreme temperatures, ranging from +60°C to -30°C, making it suitable for diverse operational environments—from deserts to high-altitude regions.





The technology not only enhances operational readiness but also contributes to sustainability by lowering fuel consumption and maintenance costs. This aligns with India's broader defense strategy under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasizes self-reliance in defense technology.





The development of the AAPM showcases a successful partnership between industry, academia, and military organizations. Aartech Solonics leveraged its expertise in energy management, while IIT Mumbai provided technical insights and validation. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps contributed field-level testing and practical insights, ensuring that the module meets the rigorous demands of military operations.





The introduction of the AAPM is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of India's armored forces. By reducing dependence on traditional power sources and improving fuel efficiency, this technology positions India as a leader in indigenous defense solutions. The intellectual property rights for this innovation have been filed under Patent Application No. E-2/1858/2024/MUM, further solidifying its significance in defense technology advancements.





Aartech Solonics' development of the Adaptive Alternate Power Module represents a significant leap forward in military vehicle technology, promising enhanced performance and sustainability for India's armed forces.







