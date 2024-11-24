



India has been recognized as one of the top ten countries globally in terms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, according to a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). This assessment, which evaluated AI capabilities across 73 economies, highlights India's significant potential for leveraging AI to transform public sector services and various industries.





India ranks second worldwide for the number of AI specialists and third for research publications related to AI. The country also has a robust foundation in AI-related patents, indicating a strong innovation ecosystem.





Sectoral Impact: The report outlines that AI can enhance efficiency across multiple sectors in India:

Business Services: Contributes 16% of GDP; AI can improve administrative efficiencies.

Retail and Wholesale: Accounts for 10% of GDP; potential for optimizing supply chain management.

Public Services: Represents 6% of GDP; opportunities for better service delivery and emergency response.

Agriculture: Contributes 17% of GDP; AI can facilitate precision farming and risk assessment.

Construction: At 8% of GDP; AI can aid in infrastructure planning and maintenance.





Despite its strong performance, the report notes that over 70% of countries assessed are underprepared in critical areas such as ecosystem participation, skills development, and research and development. To address these gaps, the report recommends:





Strengthening infrastructure for AI research and development.

Expanding workforce training programs, particularly in rural areas.

Promoting public-private partnerships to enhance innovation and resource sharing.

Establishing regulatory frameworks to ensure ethical use of AI and mitigate biases.





India's recognition as a leader in AI readiness underscores its commitment to integrating technology into vital sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare. As policymakers are urged to act decisively, the focus will be on enhancing resilience, productivity, job creation, and global competitiveness through strategic investments in AI.