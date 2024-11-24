



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to begin a three-day official visit to Italy from November 24 to 26, 2024. This trip includes participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Outreach Session in Fiuggi, where India has been invited as a guest country. During this session, Jaishankar is expected to engage with his counterparts from Italy and other G7 nations, facilitating bilateral discussions and collaborations.





In addition to the G7 meeting, Jaishankar will attend the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, organized by the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This dialogue aims to address security and socio-economic challenges in the Mediterranean region. Notably, he will also inaugurate the new premises of the Indian Embassy in Rome during his visit.





This visit follows Jaishankar's previous trip to Italy in November 2023, where he discussed strategic partnerships and signed agreements on migration and cultural cooperation with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.







