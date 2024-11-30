



The Indian Army's plan to induct 114 Dhanush artillery guns by March 2026 is currently facing significant manufacturing challenges that raise doubts about meeting this deadline. Although the Army had initially aimed for full delivery of these advanced artillery systems, production delays and supply chain issues have emerged as critical obstacles.





As of now, only one regiment of Dhanush guns has been operationalised. The first batch of six guns was delivered in April 2019, but subsequent deliveries have been slow due to various production setbacks.





The manufacturer, Advanced Weapon Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), has encountered difficulties such as shortages of critical spare parts, which caused a pause in production. Although manufacturing resumed in late 2023, the pace remains slow, with expectations to deliver only 26 additional guns by March 2024. This would bring the total delivered to just 32 out of the 114 ordered guns.





The Dhanush system boasts over 80% indigenous content, which is intended to facilitate maintenance and spare parts availability. This feature is crucial for the Indian Army as it aims to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and streamline logistics.





Despite optimistic projections from some quarters that the Army could still meet its target by 2026, the current pace of production suggests otherwise. AWEIL's goal to deliver an additional 48 guns by March 2025 is viewed as ambitious given the existing delays. If these challenges are not addressed swiftly, it may hinder the Army's operational preparedness and its broader defence modernization efforts.





However, there is hope for completing the induction of all 114 Dhanush guns by 2026, significant hurdles remain that could jeopardize this timeline. The situation requires close monitoring as both AWEIL and the Indian Army work to overcome these production bottlenecks.







