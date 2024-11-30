



Astr Defence has recently partnered with Munitions India Limited (MIL) to develop advanced counter-UAV ammunition. This collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on November 28, 2024, marking a significant step in enhancing India's defensive capabilities against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





The partnership aims to co-develop hard-kill counter-UAV systems, which are designed to effectively neutralize threats posed by hostile drones. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster national security and address evolving challenges in modern warfare. Astr Defence, known for its innovative solutions in armaments and counter-UAV technology, emphasizes the importance of advanced and reliable defense technologies for the Indian armed forces.





This collaboration is expected to leverage the strengths of both companies, combining MIL's extensive experience in munitions manufacturing with Astr Defence's cutting-edge research and development capabilities.







