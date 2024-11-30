Earlier version of BrahMos Ramjet engine undergoing qualification tests

BrahMos Aerospace is advancing its missile technology by integrating a hypersonic ramjet engine into the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the missile's speed and strike capabilities.





Hypersonic Upgrade: The upgraded BrahMos missile is expected to achieve speeds of Mach 5 (approximately 6,174 km/h) within the next 4-5 years. This marks a substantial increase from its current operational speed of Mach 2.8 (around 3,400 km/h). The new ramjet engine will allow for sustained high-speed performance, utilizing the missile's forward motion to compress air for combustion, thereby enhancing efficiency at supersonic speeds.





BrahMos-2K Variant: In addition to the upgrades to the existing missile, BrahMos Aerospace is developing the BrahMos 2K, which is anticipated to exceed Mach 7 (approximately 8,600 km/h). This variant will place it in the ultra-hypersonic category, promising even greater manoeuvrability and strike capabilities.





Technical Features





The BrahMos missile is a two-stage system: it employs a solid propellant booster for initial launch and a liquid ramjet engine for sustained supersonic flight. The integration of a hypersonic engine necessitates redesigning components to withstand higher temperatures and pressures typical of hypersonic travel.





The missile's design allows it to be launched from various platforms including land, sea, and air, making it versatile for different military applications.





The development of hypersonic capabilities aligns with global defence trends, where nations are increasingly seeking advanced missile systems that can evade interception and deliver precision strikes. Countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the UAE have expressed interest in acquiring BrahMos missiles, highlighting the growing global demand for this technology.





BrahMos Aerospace's efforts not only enhance India's defence capabilities but also position it as a key player in the international arms market, particularly as nations look to diversify their military procurement sources amid geopolitical tensions.







