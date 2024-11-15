



In a recent incident in the Mangi area of Ziarat, unidentified armed men abducted two individuals, whose bodies were later discovered in a hilly region near Mangi Dam.





The victims showed signs of torture, and their identification was confirmed through national ID cards, revealing they were from Punjab. Local residents alerted authorities about the discovery of the bodies, prompting the Levies personnel to recover them and transport them to a nearby hospital.





As of now, the identities of the deceased have not been officially confirmed, and security forces have initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible for this crime.





The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a group fighting for freedom of Balochistan from Pakistan occupation, claimed responsibility for the attack.





