

Bangladesh Minority Front Condemns Atrocities: On November 2, 2024, the Bangladesh Minority Front publicly condemned the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minority groups in the country. This condemnation comes in the wake of increasing violence and discrimination following the political upheaval that led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024. The minority alliance highlighted the urgent need for action to protect vulnerable communities facing arson, vandalism, and extrajudicial killings.





The minority front has put forth an eight-point demand aimed at addressing their grievances and ensuring safety for all minority communities.





These demands include:





Immediate cessation of violence against minorities Protection of places of worship and minority properties Legal action against perpetrators of violence Restoration of rights for minority communities Inclusion of minority representatives in government discussions International attention to the plight of minorities in Bangladesh Assurance of equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion A comprehensive plan to rehabilitate victims of violence





The statement from the Bangladesh Minority Front reflects broader concerns about the political climate in Bangladesh, which has seen increased tensions and violence against minorities amid a backdrop of political instability.





Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has characterized these attacks as politically motivated rather than communal, suggesting that they stem from perceptions linking Hindus to the former Awami League government. However, many minority leaders argue that such violence is part of a systematic pattern targeting vulnerable groups.







