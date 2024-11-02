



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned recent allegations made by Canadian officials against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labelling them as "absurd and baseless." This response follows comments made by Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison during a parliamentary committee meeting on October 29, where he suggested that Shah had ordered a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada. Morrison also indicated that he had leaked information regarding these allegations to The Washington Post.





In a formal protest, India summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission and delivered a diplomatic note expressing its disapproval of the remarks. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that such "irresponsible actions" could lead to serious consequences for bilateral ties between India and Canada. The Indian government accused Canadian officials of deliberately spreading unfounded claims to discredit India and influence international opinion against it.





Jaiswal reiterated that the Indian government has consistently dismissed these allegations as unfounded and criticized the conduct of Canadian officials for leaking sensitive information. He asserted that these actions confirm India's longstanding concerns regarding the current Canadian government's political agenda. The MEA's strong reaction underscores the ongoing tensions in India-Canada relations, particularly in light of previous disputes related to allegations of Indian involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.







