



Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has announced plans to seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. This decision follows Hasina's ousting from power on August 5 amid widespread protests related to a quota reform campaign led by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement. Following the protests, which resulted in significant violence and loss of life, Hasina fled to India seeking refuge.





In a televised address marking the 100th day of his interim administration, Yunus emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the victims of the July-August protests, which he described as "crimes against humanity and genocide." He stated that efforts to prosecute those responsible for the violence are underway and confirmed that over 60 cases have been filed against Hasina and her party members for their roles in the crackdown on dissent. Yunus indicated that a Red Notice would be issued through Interpol to facilitate Hasina's return to Bangladesh for trial.





The interim government has reported at least 753 deaths and thousands of injuries during the protests, highlighting the severity of the situation. Yunus asserted that no matter where fugitives are hiding, they will be brought back to face accountability in court. This move marks a significant escalation in Bangladesh's political turmoil and underscores the ongoing tensions between the current administration and Hasina's Awami League party.







