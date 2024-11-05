



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced a delay in its Gaganyaan mission, which is now slated for a launch no earlier than 2026. This decision reflects ISRO's commitment to ensuring safety and thorough development of indigenous technology, particularly in light of past issues faced by other space agencies, such as Boeing's Starliner program.





The Gaganyaan mission, India's first crewed spaceflight initiative, was initially expected to launch in 2025 but has been postponed by approximately one year to 2026. This change was communicated by ISRO Chairman S Somanath during the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on October 26, 2024.





Dr. Somanath emphasized the need for extreme caution in developing the necessary technologies for human spaceflight. He stated, "I don't want what happened to the Boeing Starliner, so we should be very careful". This statement underscores ISRO's proactive approach to avoid similar setbacks that have plagued other space missions.





The delay is part of ISRO's strategy to conduct multiple uncrewed missions prior to the manned flight, ensuring that all safety precautions are rigorously tested and validated. The agency aims to enhance its capabilities in areas such as propulsion and material sciences to support future missions.





Alongside Gaganyaan, ISRO has also outlined timelines for other significant missions:





Chandrayaan-4: Scheduled for a sample return mission in 2028

NISAR Mission: A joint India-US project expected to launch in 2025

Chandrayaan-5: A collaborative moon landing mission with Japan's JAXA, planned for after 2028





This strategic delay highlights ISRO's commitment to building a robust and reliable space program while aiming to increase India's share of the global space economy from the current 2% to at least 10% over the next decade.







