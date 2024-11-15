



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the significance of using "Bharat" as a more authentic representation of India's identity during the launch of his book titled Why Bharat Matters. This event took place in Dubai, where Jaishankar articulated that the term "Bharat" resonates more deeply with the country's cultural and historical essence compared to "India," which he views as a colonial legacy. He stated, "The name 'Bharat' is more reflective of our society and its values".





Jaishankar's remarks are part of a broader discussion on India's evolving global identity and diplomatic strategies. He highlighted that the shift towards embracing "Bharat" signifies a move away from colonial nomenclature and towards a representation that aligns with the nation's heritage and aspirations. The book itself explores India's role on the world stage and aims to foster a deeper understanding of its cultural and geopolitical significance.





In addition to his reflections on terminology, Jaishankar's book launch included discussions about India's diplomatic efforts and its approach to international relations, particularly in light of recent global challenges.







