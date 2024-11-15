India has recently dispatched 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Nigeria, which is currently grappling with severe flooding. This assistance aims to support the affected communities in the country. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs shared details of this aid via a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, 2024.

Nigeria is reeling under severe stress as the country has faced devastating floods, impacting lives and livelihoods.





According to the UN, the country is seeing record inflation, climate shocks and ongoing conflicts which are projected to push the number of food insecure people to 33 million in 2025.



