



British Hindus and Indians protested outside the Oxford Union on November 15, 2024, in response to a debate titled "This House Believes in an Independent State of Kashmir." The protest was organized by INSIGHT UK, which raised concerns about the inclusion of speakers Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Zafar Khan, both of whom have been alleged to have links to terrorism.





The Oxford Union's debate aimed to discuss Kashmiri independence, a contentious issue stemming from the region's complex history since British colonial rule ended in 1947. The debate was scheduled for November 14, 2024.





Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur is the president of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement and has faced accusations of inciting violence and spreading hate speech. His organization has reportedly been investigated by various authorities, including Scotland Yard and the FBI, for ties to terrorist groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen.





Zafar Khan, associated with the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has also been scrutinized for his organization's violent past and its role in separatist movements that have historically targeted the Kashmiri Hindu community.





During the protest, demonstrators voiced their outrage with chants like "It is known far and wide, Oxford Union stands on terrorists' side," emphasizing their belief that hosting such speakers undermines the integrity of academic discourse and could legitimize extremist ideologies.





INSIGHT UK argued that allowing these speakers a platform risks endorsing violence and distorting the historical narrative surrounding Kashmir, particularly concerning the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits during past conflicts.





The situation has sparked significant debate about academic freedom versus the responsibility of institutions to avoid endorsing individuals or groups with alleged ties to terrorism. The Oxford Union has yet to respond formally to the protest or the concerns raised by INSIGHT UK.







