



The admission of the African Union (AU) into the G20 has been hailed as a significant achievement, with Brazilian Ambassador to India, André Correa do Lago, describing it as one of the top three "incredible results" of India's G20 presidency. This historic move, which took place during the G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023, marks the AU's transition from an invited international organization to a full member, elevating its status alongside the European Union and other member nations.





The AU's inclusion is seen as a pivotal step in amplifying Africa's voice in global governance and addressing critical issues such as economic development, sustainability, and energy transitions. The AU represents 55 African countries and brings a combined GDP of approximately $3 trillion, alongside significant natural resources and a youthful population poised for economic growth.





Brazil's presidency of the G20 has prioritized several key areas that resonate with African interests, including social inclusion, combating hunger and poverty, and reforming global governance institutions. The Brazilian government views the AU's participation as an opportunity to foster cooperation on these issues, particularly through initiatives like the proposed Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.





Ambassador do Lago emphasized that this development reflects a broader trend towards inclusivity in international forums, allowing for more equitable representation of developing countries within global decision-making processes.







