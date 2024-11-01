



The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a drone smuggling operation in Amritsar, Punjab, recovering two drones and a significant quantity of suspected heroin.





On November 1, 2024, BSF troops acted on specific intelligence regarding drone smuggling activities along the border. They first recovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 570 grams from a harvested paddy field near the village of Pulmoran around 11:15 PM on October 31. The heroin was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and included a steel ring for attachment to the drone.





Two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones were seized during the operation. The first drone was located around 12:30 AM in a field adjacent to Pulmoran, while the second was found at approximately 8:45 AM near Dhanoe Kalan village. Both drones were identified as being manufactured in China, underscoring the cross-border nature of the smuggling attempts.





This incident highlights ongoing challenges related to narcotics trafficking across the India-Pakistan border, where smugglers increasingly utilize drones for transporting drugs. The BSF's proactive measures and intelligence capabilities were crucial in preventing this smuggling attempt, reflecting their commitment to securing India's borders against such threats.





The operation not only disrupted drug trafficking but also demonstrated the effectiveness of BSF's surveillance and rapid response strategies in combating cross-border crime.



