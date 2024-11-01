



All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and ironclad friends, China and Pakistan seem to be drifting away after Beijing's ambassador to Islamabad raised concern over the security of its nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.





Recent developments indicate a growing strain in the historically strong relationship between China and Pakistan, particularly concerning the security of Chinese nationals involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. This tension was highlighted by remarks from Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who publicly expressed Beijing's concerns over the safety of its citizens in Pakistan, especially following a recent suicide attack that resulted in casualties among Chinese workers.





The ambassador's comments came after multiple attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, including a suicide bombing near Karachi's airport that killed two Chinese citizens.





The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for several attacks targeting Chinese workers, exacerbating fears about the safety of personnel involved in CPEC projects.





China's frustration is also rooted in Pakistan's ongoing debt crisis and its inability to ensure timely repayments, which has led to delays in CPEC projects.





The economic relationship is further complicated by Pakistan's attempts to mend ties with the United States, which has raised concerns in Beijing about Islamabad's commitment to its strategic partnership with China.





In response to security challenges and economic pressures, China is reportedly pivoting from large-scale infrastructure investments to smaller projects with quicker returns, often referred to as "smart CPEC" initiatives. This shift reflects a need for immediate results amid rising risks.





In light of these security threats, Pakistan has initiated military operations aimed at stabilizing regions like Balochistan, where many attacks originate. The operation named "Azm-i-Istehkam" focuses on counter-terrorism efforts to safeguard both local and foreign investments.





Following the ambassador's public statements, Pakistani officials have acknowledged the gravity of the situation. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar admitted that mistakes had been made regarding security and pledged that measures would be taken to protect Chinese nationals.





Both countries have reiterated their commitment to counter-terrorism and enhancing security protocols for CPEC projects; however, the effectiveness of these measures remains under scrutiny given the persistent threats from militant groups.





The relationship between China and Pakistan is at a critical juncture as rising violence against Chinese nationals and economic uncertainties challenge their long-standing partnership. While both nations express a desire to continue cooperation on CPEC, the underlying issues of security and economic stability will need to be addressed comprehensively to restore confidence and ensure the success of this flagship initiative of China's Belt and Road Initiative.







