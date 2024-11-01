



Former President Donald Trump has made significant statements regarding his commitment to Hindu Americans and U.S.-India relations as he campaigns for the upcoming presidential election.





Protection of Hindu Americans





In a recent address, Trump vowed to protect Hindu Americans from what he termed the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left." He criticized the current administration, particularly President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, for allegedly ignoring the plight of Hindus both in the U.S. and globally. Trump stated, "It would have never happened on my watch," emphasizing his intention to safeguard their interests if re-elected.





Condemnation of Violence In Bangladesh





Trump also condemned violence against Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh, describing the situation there as chaotic following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He expressed strong disapproval of the attacks on minorities, stating, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs" in Bangladesh. His comments come amid ongoing tensions and violence against minority communities in the region.





Strengthening Ties With India





In addition to his focus on Hindu Americans, Trump expressed a desire to strengthen ties with India, highlighting his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to Modi as a "good friend" and reiterated his commitment to enhancing U.S.-India relations under his administration. Trump's outreach coincided with Diwali celebrations, during which he extended wishes to Hindu Americans and reaffirmed his support for their rights.







