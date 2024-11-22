



Canada has recently reversed its decision to implement extra screening measures for travellers flying to India, just days after announcing these protocols. The initial announcement, made by Transport Minister Anita Anand, was framed as a precautionary measure amid escalating diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. This included procedures such as hand swabs and thorough checks of carry-on luggage, with the intent to enhance security for flights to India.





The decision to roll back these measures was reported on November 22, 2024. The cancellation comes after Air Canada had advised passengers to arrive at the airport four hours early due to expected delays from the heightened security checks. The original implementation of the extra screening was partly influenced by recent security incidents, including a bomb threat on an Air India flight and allegations linking Indian government agents to serious crimes in Canada, which have exacerbated diplomatic strains.





The rapid reversal of the screening protocols highlights the fluid nature of international relations and security policies, particularly in the context of the ongoing tensions between Canada and India surrounding issues related to the Sikh community and allegations of state-sponsored actions.







