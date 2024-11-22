



The Canadian government has recently made a significant clarification regarding allegations that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top officials were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader. This clarification comes after a report from The Globe and Mail suggested that Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, were aware of a plot to assassinate Nijjar.





The Canadian government stated that it does not possess any evidence linking Modi, Jaishankar, or Doval to any criminal activities related to Nijjar's killing. The government characterized the media report as "speculative and inaccurate," emphasizing that any claims to the contrary are unfounded.





This statement was issued following strong reactions from India, which dismissed the media report as "ludicrous" and harmful to diplomatic relations between the two countries. India's Ministry of External Affairs urged people to disregard such allegations, labeling them as part of a smear campaign.





Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. His murder has been a focal point of escalating tensions between India and Canada, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the assassination.





Following these accusations, diplomatic relations soured significantly, leading to mutual expulsions of diplomats between the two nations. The Canadian government had previously claimed to have "credible evidence" linking Indian agents to Nijjar's murder but has since failed to substantiate these claims with concrete proof.





The recent backtrack by the Canadian government highlights the complexities of diplomatic relations amid serious allegations. The Trudeau administration's swift rejection of its own media's claims indicates a cautious approach to handling sensitive international relations, especially given the domestic political implications tied to the Sikh separatist movement in Canada.





As tensions continue to simmer, both nations have expressed their positions clearly: Canada insists it has no evidence connecting Indian officials to Nijjar's death, while India maintains that it is being unfairly targeted by Canadian authorities catering to local political sentiments. This ongoing dispute underscores the fragile state of diplomatic ties between Canada and India.







