



Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has expressed strong criticism of a recent indictment against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. prosecutors, labelling it a "violation of sovereignty" and an example of "sheer high-handedness" and "abusive use of U.S. power." This indictment, which alleges that Adani and several associates were involved in a bribery scheme to secure solar power contracts in India, has sparked significant controversy regarding the U.S.'s extraterritorial legal actions.





Sibal's remarks come in response to the U.S. Department of Justice's charges, which claim that Adani and others offered over $250 million in bribes to Indian officials. He argues that such legal actions encroach on India's sovereignty, as they pertain to alleged activities conducted on Indian soil. Sibal contends that if the U.S. possesses evidence of wrongdoing, it should engage with the Indian legal system rather than unilaterally prosecuting an Indian citizen. He emphasized the need for respect between nations and warned that this kind of intervention could harm India-U.S. relations.





In his statements, Sibal also highlighted the irony of the U.S. taking legal action against foreign nationals while facing its own issues with corruption within its political system. He questioned how American prosecutors could conduct investigations in India without violating local laws, suggesting that such actions could set a troubling precedent for international relations.





The indictment has not only raised questions about legal jurisdiction but has also led to significant financial repercussions for the Adani Group, which saw a dramatic drop in market value following the announcement.







