



China has successfully launched a new group of remote-sensing satellites, known as PIESAT-2, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. The launch occurred on November 9, 2024, at 11:39 AM Beijing Time, utilizing a Long March-2C carrier rocket. All four satellites entered their planned orbits successfully and are set to provide commercial remote-sensing data services.





They will mainly provide commercial remote-sensing data services.





The PIESAT-2 satellites aim to enhance China's capabilities in Earth observation, supporting various applications such as environmental monitoring, urban planning, disaster response, and agricultural management.





This launch marks the 544th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.





In March 2023, China launched PIESAT-1 (or Hongtu-1), which was notable for its unique wheel-like formation of four satellites, representing a significant advancement in remote-sensing technology.





Applications of The PIESAT-2 Satellites





The PIESAT-2 satellites are equipped to gather high-resolution data that can be used across multiple sectors. Their deployment is expected to improve imaging frequency and detail, facilitating more accurate and timely information for both commercial and governmental purposes.





This launch reflects China's commitment to expanding its capabilities in space technology and Earth observation, contributing to global scientific efforts and enhancing its commercial satellite services.







