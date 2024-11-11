



A tiny Indian CubeSat is set to embark on a significant journey to the Moon as part of a collaboration between Indian space company HEX20Labs and the Japanese lunar exploration company ispace. This partnership aims to deploy the CubeSat into lunar orbit using ispace's lunar lander, marking a pivotal step in expanding India's presence in space exploration.





The agreement between HEX20 and ispace was announced on October 17, 2024, during the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy. This memorandum serves as a framework for future negotiations regarding the CubeSat deployment mission.





The mission is designed to provide reliable and cost-effective satellite platforms for various applications, including scientific research and technology demonstrations in cislunar space. The CubeSat will contribute to ongoing lunar exploration efforts by gathering data and testing new technologies.





This initiative represents a strategic move for India in the realm of space exploration, particularly as it aims to enhance its capabilities beyond Earth’s orbit. HEX20 is focused on developing advanced satellite technology that can operate effectively in both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and cislunar environments.





This mission follows Japan's recent achievements with its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which successfully landed on January 19, 2024. SLIM was notable for its precision landing capabilities, aiming for a target area just 100 meters wide—an unprecedented feat for lunar landings. The success of SLIM not only marked Japan's fifth successful soft landing on the Moon but also established new standards for precision in lunar exploration missions.





The collaboration between HEX20 and ispace is expected to leverage advancements made by SLIM and other recent missions, paving the way for future lunar exploration initiatives that could include joint missions between Japan and India, such as the proposed Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission.





The upcoming CubeSat deployment represents a significant milestone in international cooperation in space exploration, highlighting India's growing role in lunar missions alongside established players like Japan.







