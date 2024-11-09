



Shenyang J-15 also known as "Flying Shark" is based on the unfinished prototype of the Soviet/Russian Sukhoi Su-33 fighter





The J-15T, a new catapult-capable variant of China's J-15 carrier-based fighter, made its public debut at the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in southern China on November 6, 2024. This event precedes the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, scheduled from November 12 to 17, where it will be showcased alongside other advanced military aircraft, including the J-35A stealth fighter and Russia's Su-57.





The J-15T is considered the most advanced iteration of the Flanker series, designed for launch from modern aircraft carriers equipped with electromagnetic catapults. This capability allows for more efficient aircraft launches compared to older ski-jump designs used on China's current carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong. The unveiling of the J-15T marks a significant step in enhancing China's naval aviation capabilities and showcases its advancements in military technology.





The J-15T is engineered for CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) operations, allowing it to be launched from carriers equipped with electromagnetic launch systems, such as the new Type 003 carrier, Fujian. This contrasts with previous models like the J-15B, which utilized ski-jump ramps for takeoff12. The ability to launch via catapult enables the J-15T to carry a heavier payload of fuel and munitions, significantly extending its operational range and versatility.

To accommodate the stresses of catapult launches, the J-15T features a reinforced nose landing gear with a longer and wider shock-absorbing oleo strut. Additionally, it includes a launch bar for secure attachment to the catapult system. These enhancements are crucial for ensuring the aircraft can withstand the forces experienced during launch.

The J-15T features a new wide-angle holographic head-up display (HUD), which improves pilot situational awareness during flight operations. Additionally, it is equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, likely similar to that used in the J-11D, enhancing its target detection and tracking capabilities12. The upgraded avionics suite also includes improved navigation and targeting systems, as well as a more sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) system designed to counter modern threats.

The J-15T is powered by domestically produced WS-10 turbofan engines, replacing the previously used Russian AL-31F engines. The WS-10 engines provide better thrust and reliability, reflecting China's growing confidence in its indigenous engine technology13. This transition to homegrown engines marks a significant development in China's military aviation capabilities, as it reduces reliance on foreign technology and enhances operational flexibility for carrier-based operations.

Modifications to the airframe include a revised Radome shape and the removal of the airspeed tube from the nose, which not only contributes to weight reduction but also enhances aerodynamic efficiency. The new Radome houses an advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system, likely similar to that used in other modern Chinese fighter jets.





The Zhuhai Air Show will not only feature the J-15T but also the J-35A stealth fighter, which is part of China's strategy to compete with U.S. aerial power. The J-35A is primarily designed for aerial combat and air-to-ground missions, further asserting China's military modernization efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.







